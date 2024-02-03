Deputy Bessarab warned Russians with salaries in envelopes about low pensions

The practice of receiving salaries in envelopes is bad, first of all, for the employee himself. Due to failure to pay the insurance premium, a person may subsequently receive an unexpectedly low pension, as well as be left without fair payments for temporary disability. State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab told Lenta.ru about this connection.

“With this practice, everything is more complicated than it seems at first glance. Although, it would seem at first glance, what difference does it make how exactly a person receives his salary? In fact, payments in an envelope are an evasion of the insurance premium. This means, for example, a person can retire to a regular pension five years later, receiving only a social pension. Yes, no one will be left without a pension, but it will be the smallest. This is unlikely to suit someone who has worked all his life,” the politician noted.

Also, salary in envelopes, as Bessarab explained, calls into question the payment of temporary disability. After all, the amount of payments depends not only on length of service, but also on the average salary.

“That is, if a person gets sick, he will not receive the amount required to pay for medications, and this can be very serious. It happens that the illness turns out to be long-term, and the person cannot even get support and help. There is no point in agreeing to payments in envelopes,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier, from the results of a survey conducted by Zarplata.ru, it became known that in the event of a loss of income, 41 percent of Russians surveyed would not be able to live on existing savings for more than a month. Only 20 percent of respondents have enough saved funds to survive for six months or more.