This is how she emerged into existence like a thread of the rosary, and the world was beads of amber, illuminated by Dubai with the lanterns of the idea dignified by the will of the beautiful dream.

The pavilions of the world at the Expo, giant hats that shade the heads and protect them from fragmentation and fragmentation, buildings of cubes that reduce the stability of history to rest the planet from the dust of conflicting contradictions.

This is how Dubai, in its elegant exhibition, has separated the dress, to be appropriate and bright, in the courtyards of the world, and suitable for the feelings of those who loved life, and those who put their humps at the hums of stars, and those who saddled their horses to reach the sky, and those who engraved on its scarf the image of the immortal man, and the country that does not disappear The lamps of joy, Dubai’s motto, is that the world remains clear, radiant, radiant, upscale, and the brilliance of civilizations that do not wear out their ears, nor tire their camels. This is the vision, and Dubai has proven that in the midst of pandemics, it is more aware of the importance of being with skilled immunity, which pays for us. Weakness and weakness, this is how the leadership thinks, and this is how it sharpens the pens of ambition, and this is how it spins the velvet coat, and this is how it weaves the shawl silk, embellished with love, and the joy of the winners of the life cycle.

The slogan of Dubai, presenting the news to the subject, and proceeding with the actual sentence, in order to free the phrase from confusion, and rid the novel of the reasonable narration, to tell people about a country that derived its fringes from the sun, and from mountains its strictness, and from the seas its prestige, and from rivers its greatness, and from women its dignity, Its resilience, and its superior ability to challenge and stand up to the adversities of time.

This is how Dubai saw the world, and this is how it raised the banner high as a sail, stretching its fabric for the sake of the farthest horizon, and for the glorious pattern, and thus the convoy proceeded, rushing towards the whiteness of the cloud, the brightness of the star, and the high value, and all this is happening today on the land of the Emirates, it happens and people are talking, and despite All conversations remain the image of Dubai more venerable, and more urbanized, because the inspiration was heavenly, and because the vision was inspired, not inspired, and because the idea was broader than words, and because the step was more brilliant than description, and this is how it takes place today on this earth, the greatest meeting of the tables of the world, The greatest stabilization of the clouds blew up their waterfalls from the mouths of Dubai, so the land sprouted and fertilized.

Today in Dubai, eyes meet, faces are filled with light, hearts are full of joy, and minds are looking forward to more creativity, a lot of dreaming, and new giving.