“The death of Dean Berta Vinales is very recent, out of respect for the Vinales family I have not exulted. This tragedy has touched everyone “. Francesco Bagnaia on the podium in Texas he decided not to uncork the champagne despite having obtained third place behind Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo as the best Ducati rider.

“Marquez was untouchable and Quartararo very strong, our potential was third place because in the first sector our bike was not at all easy to ride when changing direction. Physically, with these holes, it was really tough to complete the race – the analysis of Bagnaia to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – we are working to make the Ducati more agile, we have already made many steps forward. Today I was unable to start with great aggression because the tire took a while to warm up. Especially in the right-hand corners in the first laps I struggled in terms of traction. Now for the World Cup it gets tough, but we know where we have lost points, partly due to my mistakes and other aspects that we have already framed effectively ”.

Bagnaia now has 52 points to recover with 75 still up for grabs. An almost impossible mission for the Ducati rider who in any case hit the third consecutive podium after the two victories obtained at Aragon and Misano.