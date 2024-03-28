The Roads and Transport Authority announced that it has completed the work of widening Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes to four traffic lanes, with a length of about 3 km in both directions, in the distance extending from Bu Kadra Interchange to the intersection with Al Khail Road. In addition, the expansion of the collector road will be opened for bypass traffic from One to two lanes on the Ras Al Khor Street Bridge in the direction of Dubai – Al Ain Road early next April.

This expansion comes within a package of improvements implemented by the Authority in the infrastructure sector in the Emirate of Dubai, to raise the efficiency of the road network and enhance the flow of traffic in various vital areas of the emirate that are witnessing urban growth and development. Ras Al Khor Street also serves many residential and industrial areas, with an estimated population of about 650,000 people, in addition to neighboring development projects.

The Authority stressed that the new expansion of Ras Al Khor Street from three lanes to four traffic lanes in each direction will contribute to improving vehicle movement, increasing the street’s capacity from 6,000 to 8,000 vehicles per hour, and reducing travel time during peak times by 33%, in addition to that. The expansion of the bypass movement in the direction of Dubai – Al Ain Road will provide greater flow of vehicle movement and raise the vehicle capacity from 1,000 to 2,000 vehicles per hour, an increase of 100%.