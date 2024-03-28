Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). “Something sensational happened to me in my marriage… I got divorced”… “La Pimpi”.

The question of the week: Satchel Paige pitched until he was 59, in 1965, with the Athletics, then of Kansas City, and appeared on Major League rosters until he was 64… Who are the 10 oldest active big leaguers at the start of this 2024 season?

The answer: Justin Verlander, Astros, 41 years old; Joey Votto, Blue Jays, 40; Charlie Morton, Braves, 40; Max Scherzer, Rangers, 39; Justin Turner, Blue Jays, 39; David Robertson, Rangers, 39; Daniel Bard, Rockies, 38; Adam Ottaviano, Mets, 38; Max Carpenter, Cardinals, 38; Carlos Santana, Twins, 37.

HONORS TO A STAR. The Mets play this year with a patch on the left sleeve of their uniform to remember the star short stop Buddy Harrelson, who died on January 10, at the age of 79, a victim of Alzheimer's. The patch shows his uniform number three and his nickname, Buddy. He was with the Mets between 1965 and 1977…

VENEVISIÓN, WITH MLB. Venevisión starts its remote broadcasts along with the voice of playball in the Major Leagues. And they present the best possible Spanish-speaking roster: Coquito Socorro, Giner García, Héctor Cordido and Alvis Cedeño. A banquet for viewers!…

A “NO” FOR 2 MILLION. In this era of so many people running amok after millions of dollars, it is admirable how the Miamian JD Martínez, 36, has signed for $2 million less to play at Citi Field as the home club, because he feels more comfortable in that stadium. The Mets will pay him 12 million for the season, while the Giants offered him 14 million. But he doesn't like Oracle Park…

“The ambulance support is the one who lifts up the fallen”… Firoberta.

KNOW HOW TO LIE. The interpreter Ippi Mizuhara, in addition to being a gambler, has turned out to be a compulsive liar.

He claimed to be a graduate of Riverside University in California, but his name or any information about him does not appear in the records. He also claimed to have worked as an interpreter for the Red Sox and from Boston they claim that that is also a lie.

The worst thing about Mizuhara is not that he is a liar, but that he doesn't know how to lie. No one can get past those two lies.

“To tell lies and eat fish you have to be very careful.”

“Sensitivity is not feminine, sensitivity is human. But when you find it in a man it becomes a poem”… Alda Merini.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.