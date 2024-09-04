Dubai Municipality announced that it has introduced new updates to the planning permit request service, where customers can request a permit and obtain a planning response through the website.

The municipality explained that the customer can also, through the electronic system, book an appointment without the need to personally come to the service center to submit the application.

Dubai Municipality has identified 5 steps to obtain a permit; the first is to log in to the Dubai Municipality’s planning services website, apply for the service, check Dubai Municipality’s response through the Dubai Municipality website or via email, pay the fees due, if any, and finally receive the permit through the Dubai Municipality website (service window).

This service enables customers to obtain a land planning permit, which is an official document issued by the Executive Planning Department, stating approval to develop or modify a land or building in a manner that is different from the planning legislation mentioned in the land planning map and that benefits the investor and the emirate, within specific planning standards and requirements that are determined and must be observed and adhered to.

The planning permit is issued for the following sub-services:

Exploitation of a residential villa for service activity

Adding a service activity on an industrial land

Adding a service activity to a workers’ housing land

Hotel establishments permit

Dividing, merging and modifying land boundaries

Adding a second housing unit for social reasons

Amendment to the land planning parameters (use, height, setback, parking, floor area and floor ratio)

Partial change of use

Install/license status

Entry or opening from public service lands

Building investment villas

You can also apply for a planning permit to renew or transfer previous planning permits or calculate fees for a previously issued preliminary approval.