The transport sector represents around 4.4% of Spain’s GDPuse almost One million professionalsand record a Business figure of about 149,000 million of euros. They are ICEX data that reflect its importance that has grown in recent years within a globalized world in which more purchases are exported in eCommerce. It is a context to which the progress of last mile logistics is added.

These are some of the main factors that have contributed to their development and expansion and that will also be key in the coming years in which a important growth in the face of the privileged situation of Spain in southern Europe, and specifically from Aragonsince it is the point where the main traffic routes converge. In fact, Spain combines two of the nine multimodal European corridors considered strategic in the European Union. It is the Atlantic Corridor and the Mediterranean corridor.

It is a promising future in the sector, but that is not exempt from Some challenges and challenges. Among them, the lack of protocols, the shortage of drivers and the need for more training, in addition to establishing greater synergy and cooperation between loaders and transporters. Do not forget security in the logistics chain or dignification of the profession.

All these points are strategic factors to advance in logistics 4.0 and that have been addressed in the day “towards a safer and efficient transport: challenges and solutions in logistics 4.0”, organized by the company ACF INNOVE in Mobility City and that has had the participation of various companies in the sector through rounds and round tables.

One of the main challenges addressed is the current situation of drivers that, in addition to being in charge of transport, “they are also Estiba experts and sometimes safety agents To prevent the mafias from introducing people irregularly, “said Ramón Valdivia, general director of Astic, who has influenced the importance of the role of drivers who must also ensure the safety on the route and the prevention of robberies.

Along these lines, the general secretary of Transprime, Jordi Espín, said that “giving rights to the load is to give rights to the driver” to add that, instead of “hyperregular” to the sector, “cooperation keys and improve efficiency indicators should be encouragedsuch as the reduction of kilometers of vacuum. “A reason for which he has influenced the need to improve coordination between the actors in the logistics chain.

Prioritize the driver It is the key to Fernando Vñales, ACF Innove manager. During the day, he has warned of the complexity of the immediate future of the sector. “What is coming is hard,” he said, to add below that “there is no clear solution, but the key is to prioritize the driver.” In addition, he stressed that “in a few sectors there is so much vocation of continuous and learning recycling”, in large part, because The drivers are obliged to form every five yearswhich is not usual in other industries.

But the challenges of the sector in terms of drivers, for whom the Program ‘The driver to the front’ To recognize their work, they do not stay here. It is also essential to undertake the salary increase, in addition to designing more efficient routes and with improvement of conditions.

It is in turn key to make a Review of the sanctioning scales that it is common for them to fall on the driver and give more security guaranteesthe latter factor on which the president of Athe Aragon, Jorge Martín Serrano, has attracted attention, showing the current deficiencies, apart from highlighting that it is a priority to have adequate rest areas.

The transport sector is committed to technology and innovation to deal with the challenges of the sector.

Currently in Spain, The hundred safe rest areas are not reacheddespite the fact that the European Union recommends the presence of one every 100 kilometers and the data of Denunciation of theft which reflect that more than 50% correspond to carriers in the last five years. In addition, between 3% and 4% of professionals in the sector have suffered aggressions.

It is a situation to which Francisco Toledo Sierra, Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Guard of the Fiscal and Border Headquarters, has also focused on the need for Strengthen collaboration between security forces and the logistics sector to combat cross -border crime.

The sector is also concerned about the template aging. Approximately 70% of drivers are over 50 years old and so Only 10% has less than 30 years. “It is essential to make the attractive profession for new generations, improving working and salary conditions,” said Serrano.

Technology and innovation

Beyond the needs related to professionals in the sector, the day has also allowed to show another series of future challenges and challenges that can be palpated with the help of technology and innovation. This is the case of projects like Amarre Solutions & Iot of ACF Innove, which offers a more effective stowage solution and that generates a final report with which guarantees are provided to the carrier and the charger on the process carried out.

Precisely, this project is being implemented in the Puerto de Santander in the Fund of Ports 4.0 of Ports of the State. At the moment, the first results are positive, since the number of incidents in the truck in which it is working has been zero, as explained by José Luis González, CEO of ABC Logistic.

On the day the RESPONSIBLE CHARGER CERTIFICATION (CCR) with which you want to establish an ethical and collaborative logistics standard. In this line, Espín added that “we want to transform the supply chain into a chain of trust, where chargers have clear and accredited responsibilities.”

Technology can also contribute to Avoid incidents. An example of this is the case exposed by fisherman, who has deepened that “we begin taking advantage of the technology of refrigeration trucks that allow to follow temperature and location and that, in addition, light some Warnings If the doors open. “In addition, the case of some high security locks that they only opened at the origin and destiny, but generated problems with the authorities, since the driver did not wear a key and had no access to their own load.

The security measures implemented in the port of Santander have also focused this day. Specifically, it has opted for the improvement of infrastructure and the greatest coordination with the security forces, apart from installing 170 security cameras, more enlightening the spaces and hiring private surveillance to complement the tasks of the security forces. These actions have allowed to reduce the number of incidents in relation to 2016, date on which around 100 annual incursions were recorded.

In the illegal immigration Carlos San Miguel, head of freight for the market in Spain and Portugal by Brittany Ferries, who explained the pressures that are received in the sector by Mafias of Lebanese origin has been focused. In addition, he pointed out that “LThere were camps in front of Brittany Ferries’s parkings, which led us to establish a four -meter wall to avoid incursions. ”

He has also stated that the illegal entry of people into ships not only represents an administrative problem, but also generates additional costs and delays. Specifically, he pointed out that Each migrant detected can be up to 5,000 pounds of penalty for the shipping company.