Anger from the neighbors in the Catarroja plenary session over the management of DANA: “I come to reproach you for the death of my mother”

Catarroja, with 25 people dead, has been the second town with the most victims caused by DANA, an fraud that the neighbors have expressed in the municipal plenary session held this Thursday. In a crowded plenary hall, where there was not enough room for all the people who wanted to complain and find explanations for the loss of their loved ones or their homes, the protest overflowed at times.

It was a situation that, despite being predictable, was still sensitive, and at the time of the neighbors’ intervention in the session they exuded the same thing: indignation, reproach to the politicians without looking at color (although especially PP and PSPV), the particular stories of each of those affected, and a seasoning of erroneous or inaccurate information and directly the hoaxes that have spread these days, and which has further increased the frustration.

Among the testimonies, that of Juan stood out, a neighbor who stood up in the plenary session to say: “I come to reproach you for the death of my mother, which is the greatest thing there is for a child. You have killed it for me. I’m not saying it was you [en referencia a la alcaldesa, Lorena Silvent] “It’s not like it was whoever it was, but I’m going to find the culprits and I’m going to make them go to prison.” The same neighbor then reproached the mayor for not having cleaned the cemetery in time to bury his mother.

Personal stories, each neighbor with their own, who complained that aid is not coming, that their garages are not cleaned, that the traffic lights still do not work, about the lack of security in the fields of affected cars where there was a fire, the problem of odors, but also praise for the volunteers who came from outside and also for all the personnel from the different administrations.

Another point that predominated among the complaints was the lack of information about the ravine for which they asked the mayor for explanations, especially for not having made a statement to notify the population. Lorena Silvent insisted that the City Council warned with the information and resources it had, “no one from the Generlaitat called here to warn,” she stated while pointing out that the only thing the Municipal Police could do was warn through its own public address system at a late time. before the arrival of the ravine.

The mayor even stated that “the management is disastrous and does not reach 10% of what is needed, but what has happened is of an extraordinary magnitude.”