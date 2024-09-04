Yet another misfortune that occurred a short while ago in a small town in the province of Teramo. We are in Basciano and it was right here that a very bad road accident occurred between a bus that was parked at the bus stop and a car.

The accident

Here’s what happened.

Car rams a parked bus: it happened in Basciano

The accident road the one we want to talk about today occurred in a small town in the province of Teramo, more precisely near BascianoIt is right here, in fact, that a car literally ran over a bus.

Archive photo

Public transport was in state of rest at one of the many stops that line its route. At a certain point a car driven by a very young boy crashed into the vehicle in question, all a few meters from a bar in the area.

21-Year-Old Loses Life in Crash: All Intervention Useless

As mentioned before, the driver of the car that crashed into the bus was a very young boy. He had only 21 years old and most likely he lost control of the car he was driving or did not notice how the bus was stopped at that moment.

The clash

The emergency services were promptly contacted by all those who witnessed the scene, but there was nothing that could be done for the boy as he died instantly. Shortly after, the police forces of the area also arrived at the site of the impact.

We are therefore trying to understand what happened and what dynamics have favored the accident in question. Unfortunately everything is still shrouded in mystery but, once again, an innocent life has been prematurely snatched from this world. We await further investigations into the matter.