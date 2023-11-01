Dubai Islamic Bank, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, said in a statement that this growth comes against the backdrop of higher core revenues, unfunded income, and a decline in impairment losses. Net financing and sukuk investments recorded a growth of 11.3 percent year-to-date to reach 265 billion dirhams.

The total new financing and sukuk investments in the first nine months of 2023 reached about 72 billion dirhams, compared to 43 billion dirhams in the same period last year. Total income reached 14.54 billion dirhams compared to 9.87 billion dirhams, recording a strong growth of 47.4 percent year-on-year.

Net profits in the third quarter of 2023 reached 1.71 billion dirhams (about $466 million), a growth of 6.7 percent on a quarterly basis and 22 percent on an annual basis.

The net profit margin grew to 3.1 percent (an increase of 10 basis points year-on-year), the rate of return on assets reached 2.2 percent, an increase of 20 basis points, and the rate of return on tangible equity reached 18.3 percent, an increase of 130 basis points since the beginning of the year. Year to date.

Highlights of the financial results for the first nine months of 2023: