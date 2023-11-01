University of Helsinki | Johannes Majamäki, 22, learned to speak almost fluent Ukrainian in half a year – He was helped by an ingenious gimmick with which he tricks his brain

Law student Johannes Majamäki learned the Ukrainian language from zero level so well in one year that he can already read novels and work as an amateur interpreter in Ukraine.

In spring 2022 After Russia starts a war of aggression in Ukraine, a 22-year-old law student at the University of Helsinki Johannes Majamäki anxiously read the news eight hours a day.

“Then it clicked in my head. I realized that being anxious doesn’t get you anywhere,” says Majamäki.

“I wanted to direct my energy to something concrete.”

The torture bench of university students came to the rescue, i.e. official Swedish. Majamäki, who, according to his own words, has no background in language studies, very reluctantly tried to brush up on his Swedish using the Duolingo language app.

When the Ukrainian flag and an ad about opportunities to study the Ukrainian language suddenly started flashing in the corner of the application, Majamäki clicked on it.

“I thought that the colors of the Ukrainian flags are pretty much the same as the colors of the Swedish flag,” he laughs.

A year later, Majamäki was already reading novels in Ukrainian and, regarding his language skills, received a surprising phone call from Vesa, a well-known Finnish car dealer family.

Majamäki at home in Kumpula, Helsinki.

Majamäki tells his story at home, in a plastered stone house in Kumpula, Helsinki. It is not an apartment building, but half of a semi-detached house, which, depending on the calculation method, has a space of 60–120 square meters.

The house was inherited from Majamäki’s grandfather, who served as the only assistant professor of legal sociology in the history of the University of Helsinki. Majamäki says that he pays rent for the apartment to his mother.

From the inside, the house largely looks like an ordinary student apartment. However, many details reveal that Majamäki is a man of many skills.

“I am often compared to Leonardo da Vinci,” he says with a grin as he stands in a large upstairs room filled with all kinds of electronics—like 3D printers and partially disassembled Apple computers.

In the basement, on the other hand, there is an awe-inspiring workshop, where you can find, for example, a rolling machine, a pole drill, a band saw, an induction smelter and a large red motor hoist – as well as zinc ingots weighing seven kilograms.

“I melt slabs from ingots, which I sell on. I have a constant hustle and bustle In the Tori.fi service. I make pocket money with it,” says Majamäki, referring to the free online marketplace.

“I once sold an old typewriter for 300 euros in Indonesia.”

There is a qualified workshop in the basement of Majamäki’s home. Majamäki says that he has enjoyed many things “from calligraphy to woodwork and iron forging”.

The workroom, on the other hand, contains iron objects forged by Majamäki herself, as well as dozens of ink bottles.

“9. in class I stated that I have terrible handwriting. I started doing calligraphy.”

Although Majamäki knows many things and says that he always did well in school by reading for exams in the break before them, he does not admit to being a language genius.

“My teacher once said at school that my language skills are extremely good, but my motivation is extremely weak.”

However, there was motivation in studying the Ukrainian language. The development was amazing. Especially considering that Majamäki had no experience even with the Cyrillic alphabet.

“I studied several hours a day. After 45 days of hacking Duolingo, I was able to read text so like. At that point, I also got in touch with Ukraine and the language teacher there via Zoom,” he says.

After half a year of studying, Majamäki caught on Paulo Coelho of the work Veronika decides to die to the Ukrainian translation.

“I set out to fight through it. A month passed.”

Majamäki likes to read in the porch of his home. Currently in the reading list is Tuomas Kyrö's Aleksi Suomesta work.

When When you talk to Majamäki, you quickly notice that he has an excellent memory. His way of dealing with things is also strongly analytical.

According to Majamäki, the essential thing in learning a language is to “train” the brain to the fact that the language is relevant in terms of social relationships and the flow of life.

“That’s why, at the beginning of my studies, I tried to create videos in Ukrainian by watching myself situations where I felt very insecure and stupid because I didn’t understand what I heard. It motivates my brain to learn.”

For the same reason, he also started joining Ukrainians, for example, in demonstrations and various organizations.

“When the interlocutor can barely count to ten in English, I had to learn Ukrainian. Half a year after starting my studies, I was able to have conversations, of course, awkwardly at first.”

In the Ukrainian community, Majamäki was welcomed with open arms. The Finn, who was interested in studying the Ukrainian language and progressing at a confusing pace, was shown around like a treasure.

“I’m such a wonderful case, they liked to show me off to each other.”

Nowadays, Majamäki says that he receives weekly calls from unknown Ukrainians.

“For example, I have been asked how to take a child’s ashes from Finland back to Ukraine.”

Majamäki also enjoys, for example, calligraphy and iron forging. Samples of hobbies can be found in the study room.

Although Majamäki tricked his brain into learning Ukrainian by creating situations where learning the language seemed socially important, the language skills also created truly significant social relationships for him.

He first traveled to Ukraine a year and a half after starting his studies to attend the wedding of his Ukrainian teacher. The chaotic trip organized by numerous buses was memorable.

“It’s a very… very dynamic environment,” Majamäki formulates.

The next trips were even more remarkable. Majamäki says he received a call from a member of the Rinta-Joup car dealership family Riku from Rinta-Joup. He didn’t feel this before.

“Riku had gotten my number from a relative. He invited me to his son’s graduation party, and then for a ride in his car,” says Majamäki.

“He has all kinds of plans in Ukraine, and then I became a bit like his personal assistant there. We toured children’s hospitals and we have found out from the European Commission representation how medical data could be transferred from Ukraine to Europe.”

“Riku is quite an outgoing guy. He literally went knocking on the doors of the medicine department at the University of Kyiv, and as far as I know, he is also studying there now.”

Majamäki also dabbles in electronics work.

As a lawyer and Rinta-Jouppi, who works as a bioinformatician, confirms the story. He says that he is writing a dissertation for Aalto University on rare diseases and how it would be possible to study them data-driven.

Rinta-Jouppi says that she strives to promote data altruism, that is, that health data be given for free research use. Related to the topic, he also has start-up activities pending in Ukraine.

“It would be important to digitize health care in Ukraine. That would make it possible, for example, for evacuated child patients to return home without breaking the treatment chain at the EU border,” he says.

“Most of the doctors in Ukraine don’t know English, so I needed an interpreter to help me and I asked Johannes to join me.”

Majamäki has thus achieved a lot of concrete things with his language skills. According to his words, he is not sure what he plans to do with it in the future.

The purpose is to graduate in five years from law school, and part-time jobs at a law firm in Kirkuknumme also take time.

We are starting to leave with the photographer, because Majamäki’s consumer law exam will start soon.

Have you read it, I ask.

“I don’t. I’ve always gotten through my studies like a dog from a leash, really easily. But the Ukrainian language is an exception.”