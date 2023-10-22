Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, and the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy granted 20 graduates of entrepreneurs an “Innovative” diploma certificate for the skills of designing and developing prototypes for entrepreneurial projects, which aims to provide entrepreneurs with what they need. From practical skills and knowledge of the local market, to motivate them to invest in businesses based on innovative products.

The diploma program, accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, lasted 12 weeks and included 100 hours of training and practice. The program, which is supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, one of the institutions affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, witnessed the organization of 14 A diverse workshop under the supervision of a group of the best experts in the industry, during which they provided a comprehensive understanding of the product’s journey from idea to manufacturing, and worked to develop the participants’ personal and artistic skills and develop their various knowledge and abilities. The program, which falls under the umbrella of the “Al Quoz Creative District,” also sought to create a community of Makers who share common ambitions and visions, who have similar ways of thinking and have the same knowledge and abilities.

Kholoud Khoury, Director of Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, pointed out the authority’s keenness to empower entrepreneurs, local makers and talents. She said: “Dubai is characterized by an attractive creative environment capable of supporting and enhancing the strength of cultural and creative industries, and Dubai Culture works through its various initiatives and projects, including the ‘Innovative’ diploma programme, to provide a vital platform that enables entrepreneurs and makers to acquire knowledge in accordance with international best practices.” “It contributes to developing their skills and creative abilities, as we seek through the program to open horizons for entrepreneurs and encourage them to transform their innovative ideas into successful and sustainable projects.”

The diploma program, launched by Dubai Culture in cooperation with Colab, includes the first material library designed to support makers in the United Arab Emirates, and seeks to develop personal skills across three main areas.

The program culminated in the organization of a “Makathon Competition” between specific groups tasked with implementing specific projects. In addition, the program, in which 25 candidates participated, presented many topics, including entrepreneurship, product visualization, manufacturing basics, computer-aided design (CAD), intellectual property protection, additive and subtractive manufacturing, And the basics of handicrafts and business units. The program also witnessed the implementation of a group of field visits to a number of major sites in Al Quoz and other industrial areas in Dubai.

The “Innovative” diploma program attracted more than 150 candidates, of whom only 25 were chosen to work in various fields. They were divided into 5 teams to participate in the “Makathon” competition, which lasted throughout last September, during which they carried out a simulation of the entrepreneurship journey in the field of industry. Get to know It covers the process of product development, creating prototypes, and business planning for innovative product-based projects, which gave them the opportunity to work within small teams that developed a special vision for an innovative product, completed an economic study for it, designed it, and developed a rapid prototype for it, in addition to developing a business plan for marketing and manufacturing. It was presented as an emerging project to the jury, where Mona Zayed Rashid, Salama Al-Hajri, Hajar Al-Ansari, and Manar Al-Marzouqi won the challenge.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Mazmi, Director of the Business Incubators Department at the Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “The ‘Innovator’ program and the Al Sanea Diploma that it supports are evidence of years of close cooperation between various industry experts and stakeholders from the public and private sectors in Dubai. They all share in inspiring and supporting local maker communities and innovative startups, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, to support entrepreneurship and innovation and enhance Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities. The celebration of the graduation of this group of ambitious entrepreneurs reflects the strength of the partnership that brings us together with Dubai Culture, as together we pave the way for them to begin their journey, after they obtain a deep understanding of the local markets and the skills necessary to develop pioneering products,” stressing his administration’s commitment to supporting this initiative and various… Industry partners who play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the “Innovative” program.

As for Richard Wilson, founder and creative director of Colab, he said: “The ‘Innovator’ program aims to give participants and entrepreneurs the opportunity to obtain a new, comprehensive diploma that contributes to the advancement and empowerment of the community of makers and innovators in the Emirates, as this program is based on the ‘Maker Diploma’. Which was previously developed by the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai in cooperation with “Origin Base” and launched in 2018. Wilson thanked Precision Plastics, the United Company for Trademark and Patent Services, C3D Company, Acomic Company, CNC Group, Falcon Group, and Tashkeel, And the “N5 Design Lab” who contributed to the success of the program.