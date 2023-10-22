Returning to victory after 8 games without, first success in the championship at Marassi, Andrea Pirlo experienced his best Sunday since becoming coach of Sampdoria: “What did I like most? The spirit of the boys who took a load off themselves by winning in front of our fans. It was a liberation, we wanted to win at home. At half-time I told the boys that it was the right time, we were in the game, in the second half we would attack under the South, we had to drag our people along. And then there were all the right components to win. We couldn’t go wrong. The party for Mantovani was important. After what he created with this team he deserved a victory. We did it well, he wanted us but we haven’t done anything yet, now let’s think about the next one.”

Already in Ascoli we had seen a Sampdoria that was more in the spirit of Serie B: “We needed a positive result that increases self-esteem. Winning individual duels leads you to winning matches. There was the right belief in these two weeks there were good feelings. Today we played with two center backs from 2003 and a goalkeeper from 2002 and we didn’t concede a goal. The young players are not used to certain pressures, we must congratulate them. Stankovic? He’s growing well, a apart from the first two games where he made some mistakes he did well. He must grow in personality to command the department. We are working on this and he is growing.”

The coach pampers Borini: “Did he drag us along? We bought him for this (smiles ed.). We were expecting him but he always delivered his performances. He needed to score goals under the steps, to create enthusiasm and give energy to the young boys He is always an example in training, he is the first to arrive and the last to leave. He deserved this day but nothing has been done for him either. He just has to continue.”

The only negative note is the new injury to Pedrola’s right thigh, who left the field distraught but became the property of Sampdoria to all intents and purposes given that the tenth appearance triggers the obligation to redeem himself towards Barcelona: “We will evaluate him in the next days, is a flare-up of his problem. We can’t immediately say what happened. Yepes? No, for him it was just cramps.”