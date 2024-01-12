Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture”, and member of the Dubai Council, “Dubai Culture” announced the launch of “Dubai Art Season 2024”, starting yesterday, Friday (corresponding to January 12). Until next March 7, it will be held under the slogan “Tour the World of Art and Creativity,” and includes under its umbrella a variety of initiatives, entertainment events, and art festivals. This comes in the context of the Authority’s commitments aimed at enhancing the contribution of the arts in enriching Dubai’s creative scene, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a global center. For culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talent.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Executive Director of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, pointed out the importance of the “Dubai Art Season” and its role in building bridges of communication between creators and the public. He said: “The Dubai Art Season expresses the spirit and essence of the Emirate of Dubai and the capabilities and capabilities it possesses and its high ability to attract talent from all over the world. Through it, Dubai Culture seeks to support the strength of cultural tourism and Dubai’s creative economy, of which the emirate aspires to be its global capital.” By 2026,” pointing to the Dubai Art Season’s contribution to opening horizons for creatives, intellectuals and artists and creating a sustainable environment that enables them to express their different viewpoints and visions in various fields, which is in line with the Authority’s efforts to develop their spirit of innovation and motivate them to present their work to all… Community layers.

The Dubai Arts Season begins in conjunction with the third edition of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival, which kicked off yesterday evening (Friday) until January 21st. Through it, Dubai Culture presents a rich program of qualitative events aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the film industry in the region, and displays… The festival, which raises the slogan “Stories told by nature,” features more than 70 films bearing the fingerprints of a number of Emirati, Gulf and Arab filmmakers, and includes more than 30 workshops, 10 seminars and various discussion sessions, in addition to many exhibitions and artworks inspired by the history of local cinema.

At the same time, Expo City Dubai is preparing to launch the first edition of the “Dubai Festival of Lights”, which it is organizing in a strategic partnership with “Dubai Culture” in “Al Wasl Square” during the period from January 26 to February 4, 2024, and through which it displays a set of unique experiences that combine… Masterpieces of arts and culture and profound light effects.

Through a rich program that includes more than 200 artistic and cultural performances and events, the eleventh edition of the “Al Quoz Arts Festival” will appear on January 27 and 28. The festival, which will be held with the support and strategic partnership of “Dubai Culture” in the “Al Quoz Creative District” and “Alserkal Avenue.” » Providing a variety of exceptional musical performances and cultural experiences.

The activities of the “Dubai Art Season” continue with the 16th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which will begin on January 31 and continue until February 6. The festival’s program brings together an elite group of writers, creators and thinkers from around the world, and will witness the organization of more than 160 events. While the Authority, through the “Sikka Arts and Design Festival,” celebrates the visual arts and local and regional artistic creations, and during the 12th edition of the festival, which will be held in the historic Shindagha neighborhood during the period from February 23 to March 3, 2024.

During the period from February 28 to March 10, the public will have an appointment with the “Big Bad Wolf” exhibition, which is being held in Dubai Studio City in a strategic partnership with “Dubai Culture”, and displays a wide variety of books and publications at discounts of up to 75%.

Over the course of the coming months of February and March, Al Quoz District and Al Serkal Avenue will host a series of cultural and creative events, including many art exhibitions and diverse experiences, in addition to “Art Tours” designed to provide alternative ways to interact with and engage with the world of arts. The public will also follow… During the period from 4 to 8 March 2024, the creativity of school students will be displayed on the stage of the fourth edition of the Dubai School Theater Festival, organized by Dubai Culture.

The season’s program also includes the 17th edition of the “Art Dubai” exhibition, which is hosted by Madinat Jumeirah during the period from 1 to 3 March 2024, and this session witnesses the participation of more than 100 galleries. Meanwhile, Dubai Opera is preparing over the next year to present a series of musical and theatrical performances that highlight the creativity of regional and international talents in the fields of performing arts and music.