To be precise, the trademark was registered on 8 November 2023, while the logo (which you can see in the post below) on 28 December, both becoming public only today. The trademark was registered under “category 41”, which also includes video games, so it is likely that it is a new title. Unfortunately, no further information is available at the moment.

As reported by the Gematsu portal, Game Freak the studio behind the Pokémon series, has registered the trademark in Japan Panda Land which could be linked to a new game in development.

Is this Project Bloom or a different game?

For those who don't know, in addition to the long-running Pokémon series, Game Freak also tries its hand at some from time to time secondary projects completely disconnected from the pocket monsters. Among them it is worth mentioning Tembo the Badass Elephanth, Giga Wrecker and the horse racing game Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Last May the studio announced a collaboration with publisher Private Division, a Take-Two label, for Project Bloom, an action adventure based on a new IP that should arrive during 2026.

Aside from the name, release date, and some concept art, we don't really know anything concrete about this game. Panda Land could therefore be the official title of this project still shrouded in mystery, although it cannot be ruled out that it is something completely different. Only time will tell and in this sense it is likely that we will have to wait a long time to find out more about it.