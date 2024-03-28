Dubai Airports distributes approximately 60,000 iftar meals to passengers traveling through Dubai International Airport during the holy month of Ramadan this year in packages bearing a design inspired by ancient Dubai landmarks.

The meals are distributed in packages designed by Moza Al Muhairi, one of the Emirati talents working at Dubai Airports, to embody a journey through time to the heart of historic Dubai.

The design, which decorated the breakfast packages, embodied the rich and ancient heritage of the Emirate of Dubai, and featured traditional engravings and patterns that mimic the narrow alleys and ancient markets in Dubai.

According to a statement issued today, this annual initiative, organized by Dubai Airports in cooperation with Ecuzzi, embodies Dubai Airports’ commitment to providing an exceptional travel experience that meets the needs of guests and gives their journey a distinctive spiritual atmosphere.

Majid Al-Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “We are proud to maintain this annual tradition that adds a touch of authentic Arab hospitality to the travelers’ experience during the holy month, and we appreciate the creative efforts of the work team, which were manifested in a design that embodies the ancient spirit of Dubai and reflects the essence of the holy month.” .