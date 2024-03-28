Have you ever noticed how some people seem to change their mood as if influenced by the phases of the moon? Well, there is a word to describe this phenomenon: “moody“. But have you ever wondered where this term comes from and why we associate it with such marked mood swings?

The term “moody” has its roots in an ancient belief that the phases of the Moon had a direct impact on people's behavior and emotions. The ancient Romans used the term “lunaticus“, which literally means “of the moon” or “Moonstruck,” to describe someone with unstable or unpredictable behavior, thinking that these were influenced by the phases of the moon.

Lunatic: science or superstition?

Over the centuries, many have tried to find one scientific explanation to this phenomenonbut the reality is that modern science has found no concrete evidence linking the phases of the Moon with human mood swings. Despite this, the idea that the Moon can influence moods persists in popular language and beliefs.

Today, we use the term “moody” more loosely to describe a person who exhibits sudden changes in mood or attitude, regardless of the position of the Moon in the sky. It has become a colorful and descriptive way to express the complexity of human emotions.

The Moon's impact on popular culture

There moon has always had a special place in the human culture, influencing art, music and literature. The concept of “lunatic” is also reflected in these cultural expressions, helping to create an indissoluble bond between our moods and the mysterious satellite that illuminates our nights.

