After DS 4, available since last April with hybrid engine and equipment PALLAS and ÉTOILEnow also DS 3 and DS 7 adopt this new and more streamlined configuration of the range. The announcement was made by the French car manufacturer itself, which explained how different trim levels correspond different coats of arms: the one of the PALLAS version features rectangular arches that evoke the historic axis of Paris, while the one of the ÉTOILE evokes the light emanating from the twelve avenues converging on Place Charles-de-Gaulle, until 1970 called Place de l’Étoile, the centre of the star.

New trims for DS 3 and DS 7

Starting from DS 3what distinguishes the two trims on the exterior are the 17″ DUBLIN alloy wheels for the PALLAS trim (18″ NICE available as an option) and the 18″ NICE alloy wheels for the ÉTOILE trim (18″ TOULOUSE available as an option for the 100% electric E-TENSE version). Moving on to the passenger compartment, the PALLAS version features interiors in Peruzzi Silicon fabric and in Basalto Black DS Canvas, or in Basalto Black grained leather available as an option, while in the ÉTOILE version we find interiors in Basalto weave fabric with Alcantara or in Criollo Brown Nappa leather as an option with electrically adjustable seats. For each trim, there are also various optional packages: Comfort Pack and Tech Pack in the case of the PALLAS, FOCAL Electra Sound System, Absolute Tech Pack and BEV Pack for the electric E-TENSE version in the case of the ÉTOILE.

PALLAS and ÉTOILE

As for DS 7, the trim PALLAS It comes with Deep Black Alcantara and Basalt Black DS Canvas upholstery available as options, to which further equipment can later be added, such as aluminium pedals and heated front seats. The interior STARinstead, are in Basalt Black leather or Pearl Grey Nappa. Also on this model, different packages are available for each trim level. Furthermore, on DS 7 a version has been added to the range PERFORMANCEexclusively for the PHEV AWD 360 transmission and based on the specifications of the ÉTOILE version.

Test of character

“The goal is ensure greater clarity and allow DS Automobiles to highlight the key features of these models consistently across the range – DS says – With this new configuration, customers have access to the best of the DS brand experience through two complementary and characterful trim versionswith equipment levels that live up to expectations”.