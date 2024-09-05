A team of archaeologists from the State Office for Monument Preservation in Berlin unearthed a 17th century samurai sword during excavations in the town of Molkenmarkt. This surprising find took place in what used to be a 20th-century wine cellar, an area that suffered considerable damage during the bombings of World War II.

The sword, identified as a Wakizashi—a secondary weapon used by samurai for hand-to-hand combat and the ritual act of seppuku—was found among war debris.

This type of sword complemented the katana and was reserved for dignitaries in feudal Japanese society. What is remarkable about this artifact is its exceptional preservation, including Wood and textile remains on the handle and decorations reflecting Japanese culture and religion of the time.

Experts from the Museum of Prehistory and Early History carried out a detailed examination of the weapon. A motif depicting Daikokuten, the Japanese deity of fortune and war, was discovered on the sword’s bolster, indicating the probable veneration of this figure by the original owner. In addition, decorations of chrysanthemums and water lines, characteristic of the Edo period, were found on the sword’s guard.

Matthias Wemhoff, Berlin State Archaeologist and director of the museum mentioned above, expressed his fascination with the find: “This find shows once again what amazing objects are waiting to be discovered in the soil of Berlin. Who could have imagined that “At a time when Japan was isolated and European travellers rarely came to the country, would a weapon so long used and so richly decorated end up here in Berlin?”

Research suggests that the sword may have been a diplomatic gift during the Takenouchi Mission in 1862 or the Iwakura Mission between 1871 and 1873, reflecting a deep and poorly documented cultural exchange between Japan and Europe.

Restoration work is underway, including X-rays to identify forging marks, although it was revealed that the handle was not original to the blade and was added later.

