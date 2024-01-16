The child who was hit by a train on the railway line in Turin was only 9 years old. He lived in a community not far from the accident: he had fled for reasons yet to be clarified

Era escaped from the community where he lived, which is located a short distance from the tracks where he lost his life. A a 9-year-old boy was hit by a train in Turin. He definitely wanted to cross the railway to escape far away, who knows for what reason. And he would not have noticed that, at that very moment, a convoy was arriving. The train driver could do nothing to avoid the child.

We are at Verolengo, in the province of Turin. Andrei was a 9-year-old boy who lives in a community not far from the place where he tragically lost his life. They found him lifeless on the tracks. A train probably hit him and he died instantly.

The child of Moldovan originAccording to an initial reconstruction by the officers, he would have moved away from the community where he lived. The facility immediately raised the alarm and the searches began. Unfortunately, the body was found late in the evening.

There Railway Police investigates what happened after the body of the 9-year-old Moldavian boy was found. His body is now located near funeral chambers of the Chivasso hospitalavailable to the judicial authority.

We need to understand whether it was a tragic accident or a voluntary act. The structure where he lived is located right next to the train station. The most accepted hypothesis is that she attempted to cross the tracks without realizing it arriving train. Or maybe he was walking near the tracks and was hit.

The train would have hit the child on the side and not head-on. The railway line was immediately blocked to allow officers to carry out all the necessary investigations.

The train driver who was driving the convoy, headed to Alessandria, didn't even notice the impact and ended his journey to the destination station. A second train driver who was passing by shortly after raised the alarm.