Drusilla Foer is an invention, fruit of the imagination of Gianluca Gori who is an actor and playwright. To want to go a lot for the subtle, what follows is therefore an interview with a stage character, an unusual thing – at least in theory, then we know that everyone tells himself as he believes. However, while Gianluca chooses to remain in the rear, it is Madame Foer who occupies the public stage (it does not matter whether as a mask, double, other that lives there or pure artist magic). And it has earned, in the field of a thousand spotlights, the responsibility of speaking: both of the affairs of life and of the so-called “sensitive” topics of current affairs.

There is a bit of a ripple between feminists, did you know? For example, Natalia Aspesi urged the young women to take care more of Luana D’Orazio, who died working, and less of the whistles of the men on the street, but not all of them took it well.

«Maybe I’m trained to have more points of view, but I understand Aspesi, and at the same time I know that on certain issues there are people without skin. Therefore, as much as the modalities of the clash may disturb me, I am a little happy that we can talk about this friction that is in the air ».

The friction seems to be around the idea of ​​whether or not a hierarchy of rights exists.

«Rights are like lasagna, in layers, but they all derive from respect, and that must be equal. If each right is brought back to respect, then it is easier to understand each other. Then, it is not that every discomfort should have a prevalence, otherwise it ends up as in certain lunches with mum, which is a moment to pass from the change of season to you have ruined my life. Let’s take Fedez’s shot at the big concert: imagine if I don’t like that he denounces the censorship, but that day there was a hierarchy. On May 1st, gentlemen of all TV stations, we talk about work, we talk about the Luane! ».

There is also some nervousness around the concept of “gender identity”.

“Yes, but the real problem is that seventy percent of people struggle to understand. So, first of all it would take a little man to put himself there, on a public national network to give confidence in the institutions, and explain – like a five-year-old child – what gender identity is ».

Do you want to try us?

“Everyone dresses as he wants, kisses whoever he wants, feels what he wants, it’s very simple. Where then does the problem arise? From the fact that every freedom presupposes a responsibility, and the more the freedoms are broad, the more there is the risk of stumbling on those who do not have the same awareness. I try to make it easy: cycling is wonderful, because it is a sport that is good for the lungs and trains the muscles, but you have to be careful of the cars that pass by; and motorists must be careful with the logic of cycling, and also respect the hideous onesies that cyclists naturally wear. We need such clarity on what gender discrimination is … ».

So the Zan law?

“I see it primarily as a long-term investment. Can I say some bad word? ».

Yeah, then I’ll have to sort it out a bit.

«Maybe there will always be a father of a family who thinks: that fagot – that slut – that transvestite of m …. But it counts that he does not say it. What counts is a law that obliges, advises, or inspires adults to pay attention to the language they use with children and adolescents as they begin to perceive sexuality and physicality. I was the first, as a child, to feel authorized to have thoughts because they were verbalized ».

As an example of problematic verbalization, there would be the Grillo case.

“Yes, and I want to tell you with all the identities that I contain: I am deeply disgusted by it. It is serious that the politician, an author moreover, has used his power of speech in such a ruthless way, to minimize. In addition, he allowed himself to quantify the time necessary for the pain to surface in a girl who has suffered any type of violence, where I do not even want to enter into the merits of who was involved and who was not. It may happen that you are involved in a situation due to lack of awareness, unconsciousness, trust, desire to escape – I’m talking about drugs, alcohol – and maybe the next day you don’t want to think about it, do a thousand things, go to the gym: so what? How many do we all know about the day after! ».

On your website, you state that you have not yet become aware of many things about you. Instead Demi Lovato announced on social media that she was binary and changed the pronouns. What did you understand of the new generations?

“That they got a little bit cartoonish, but there is a sweetness in me for all of this. Kids today are subjected to a lot of information, good and bad, loyal or unfair, and they take it like cherries from a tree. They are quick to say I am fluid, I am homosexual, but sadly it takes time to figure out what amount of cherries that won’t make you sick, you may even come to find that cherries make you sick. Look, something similar happened in the eighties: there was Grace Jones, David Bowie, Boy George and all that very confused view of sexuality. Many, I remember well, pretended to be homosexual to please women. And what happened in the 1990s is not so different. Suddenly there was Chinese cuisine, Korean cinema, Japanese literature and Yohji Yamamoto’s clothes, so we emptied the houses of grandmother’s furniture and put pots with branches thinking we were Oriental. “

Does everything come back in a simplified form?

“Yes, it’s like an information optimization process, ta-ta-ta-ta. I happen to see kids on Instagram who seem very sure of their identity. I would like to know how what reassures them today will transform in fifteen years. At the moment everything seems a bit unripe to me, which does not mean that they will not become wonderful fruits. By the way: she and I have not yet confronted each other on age ».

They are from the sixties.

“Well, I’m between forty and seventy too. Our securities came from a political position, from literature. Even from the transgressions made, not all very high stuff, but we looked at self-affirmation as a container of thought. It wasn’t just action. Now everything is external ».

Do you ever become yourself, or is it a half-drunk in the end?

“But take the half off! I may be a particular type, but no one is ever quite himself. My grandmother, who was very strict and also free and dissolute, had written it to me in her diary: be you. But it is planning, there must be tension ».

Was she in analysis?

“Yes, for twelve years. It is as if I had packed a bag, then the opportunity for a wonderful journey came and I had no doubts about what to bring with me. The medicine packet above all, since in seniority … ».

What’s in its sachet?

«The responsibility of one’s talents. Training to forgive oneself and others. Understanding that forgiveness cannot come without understanding, and this, if you want, is also the point of all the things we have talked about ”.

He compared social media to eyebrow tweezers.

«Yes, because they are among the lethal weapons of our time. On the eyebrows, especially the male ones, I recognize that I have some stiffness. Already the gesture, the tweezers that modifies … Remove three hairs and you are more in order, you rage and make disaster. Joking aside, the web is a place of great freedom, as in the history of man there had never been, and it has brought to light a widespread problem of respect for the ideas of others. Then a lot of beauty flows, I’m a big fan of the beautiful part of the web, for example there is my friend from Livorno who posts a beautiful picture every day ».

Speaking of beauty on the web: I saw her recite “Il giorno ad urlapicchio” by Fosco Maraini and I wondered if she had one too.

“I don’t remember, dear. Or maybe yes, but … ».

He keeps it.

“The thing is, joy is a paw on that line, and I’m an emotional type who rarely paws. Instead, I have the clear perception of an evening in Brussels with my last partner, the pride of being next to him when entering a restaurant. Here: that. Which is not a scream, it is rather a I love you for real. But I must tell you, with all the subjects that I contain, that I was a little moved, for this reason I did not have the promptness to tell you something screaming “.

The yearning has arrived very well.

«Ah, how beautiful the yearning! Do you know what comes to mind? I have learned a lot from women, but in my house I have always perceived a great sensitivity in men. Withheld, however. It is important not to disperse. The joy, the pain, the yearning, must speak to us before we can speak of them, does it return? Besides, I like to give back on stage ».

He sang Battiato, who sang Brel. What does it take to return someone else’s song?

“Just think of the words. You don’t need to have notes, it’s a question of loyalty, it’s hard to go wrong if you think about what you’re saying. “

Are you ready for the big restart?

“In short. The pandemic was a big mess, a violent thing, and a confrontation we all had to do. Do you know when you want to go out, put on your nice blue evening dress and realize that suddenly you don’t like it anymore? Now I begin to enjoy a little knowing that I have twelve friends at dinner, who shout, drink and spend four hours at the table. I think of them from afar, but with joy. In the meantime, I finish my book, Drusilla’s memoirs – there will be a lot of screamers there – and I work with Franco Godi on an unreleased record by the great Italian singer-songwriter. Here, finally I sing, which is the thing I like best, besides tormenting myself ».

And the theater?

“It is my emotional place. This summer I will be in the squares with Eleganzissima in a slightly changed look, but for the new show I am waiting for winter. I wrote it before the pandemic, from Cupid and Psyche: a story of conflict, beauty and death … but now, you understand, we need a little lightness, to put on a nice long dress … ” .

Does it seem to you that something necessary has not been said in this conversation?

“There would be one thing: an invitation to kindness. Because forgiveness, understanding, the important things we’ve talked about, have a footprint. I find kindness more feasible. Always as a tension, of course ».