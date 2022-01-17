In the United States, three drunken passengers were not allowed to board the plane and were deprived of travel after they attacked an airport security officer. This is reported fox news.

The incident occurred in September 2021 at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The tourists were supposed to fly to the city of San Juan (Puerto Rico), but their Delta Air Lines flight was delayed.

Then the women went to a bar in the departure area, where they consumed a total of nine types of alcoholic beverages in four hours. When they proceeded to boarding, an airline employee did not allow them to board the plane, pointing out their “inadequate” condition and lack of protective masks – the travelers were offered to leave on the next flight when they sobered up.

In response to the request of the violator of the order, they beat the guard who arrived – they hit the man on the head with a walkie-talkie, then threw him to the floor, kicked him and stepped on his face. As a result, a representative of Delta Air Lines managed to isolate the women.

A few months later, the brawlers were charged with assaulting an airline security officer. The girls were fined a total of 75 thousand dollars (about 5.7 million rubles). Now each will have to pay 25 thousand dollars (about 1.9 million rubles).

Earlier in January, a Russian tourist made a row on board a plane flying on the route Dubai – Yekaterinburg, and was isolated in the toilet. According to eyewitnesses, the violator of the order during the flight spoke loudly and molested the family, flying with her in the same row.