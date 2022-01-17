throughout a month, Spider-Man: No Way Home It remained the highest grossing film in the United States. However, this streak came to an end in recent days, as the new movie scream it became the highest-grossing film of the last week in this market.

During his first weekend, the new movie scream managed to gross more than $30.6 million dollars in theaters in the United States. This amount managed to exceed the $20.8 million Spider-Man: No Way home, destroying his streak of a month.

This was something unavoidable. scream Not only does it represent a new chapter in one of the most beloved series in horror movies, but it hit the market during a long weekend in the United States, thus attracting more people. With this, No Way Home It is already in a period where the number of visitors to the rooms is gradually decreasing.

On related topics, Tom Cruise could appear as Iron Man in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Similarly, the director of Batgirl defends the costume of the film.

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home has lost its first place, the film continues to be shown in much of the world, which means that the general profits are not yet finished, and the potential for this film to become one of the highest grossing in history is still present.

Via: Variety