To confirm that there is the problem of too many situations of against traffic in Italy, a very serious news case arrives in Piedmont. A 50-year-old motorist residing in Milan was reported by the traffic police for driving under the influence of alcohol: the woman, in the late evening of Wednesday 2 February, had been stopped after having covered five kilometers in the opposite direction on the Ivrea-Santhià motorway junction.

To give the alarm, as often happens, were several motorists who were passing on the same stretch. Fortunately, a few minutes after the first reports, the woman was intercepted by a patrol of the Turin subsection of the traffic police who, with the help of the traffic personnel of Ativa, managed to stop her safely. There was no damage to people or things, but surely the lady will have to rethink her priorities: having tested positive for the alcohol test, the driving license and the agents also seized the car.

When there is no alcohol, distraction takes care of it: as in the case of the motorist who in January had traveled a few kilometers in the wrong direction along the A23 motorway, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, during a snowfall. The man, who was driving a small car, after taking the motorway near Camporosso, in the Municipality of Tarvisio (Udine), heading south, had reversed the gear and traveled in the wrong direction, on the other the overtaking lane, a tunnel almost 2 kilometers long, part of which in a curve, continuing along for another 2 kilometers. Once stopped, the man had justified himself speaking of a distraction favored by the ongoing snowfall.

The cases of wrongdoing in the local news continue to be present month after month, unfortunately signaling that these are not isolated events. We need a reflection both on Italian road culture, between driving licenses and civic sense, and on technology, which could help to avoid these situations that run on the edge of tragedy.