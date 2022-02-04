Yesterday it was Ferrari’s turn, today it isAlphaTauri. The team from Faenza made the first start-up of the new AT03 today.

So the engines are turned on, not only metaphorically but also on a practical level, waiting for the unofficial tests of Montmeló (which is practically one shakedown) and at the Sakhir winter tests, scheduled for 10-12 March. The AlphaTauri, which confirmed Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda as its guide, has published this video on its social channels, where even fans will be able to hear how the first Red Bull engine ‘sings’.

volume UP! 🔊 the AT03 roars to life for the first time 💙 pic.twitter.com/AxMA8TCMpq – AlphaTauri team (@ AlphaTauriF1) February 4, 2022