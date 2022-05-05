Drugs More than 500 kilograms of cocaine seized in Switzerland – Drugs arrive at Nespresso factory in coffee bean bags

The consignment from Brazil was worth about € 50 million worth of cocaine. The drug cargo was apparently destined for the European market.

Swiss police has seized more than 500 kilograms of cocaine at the coffee company Nespresso ‘s plant, according to AFP news agency.

The drugs were found in coffee bean bags that had arrived at a factory in the town of Romont. Workers at the plant told authorities they found vague white powder in the bags, Swiss police said.

Police investigation revealed the powder was more than 80 percent pure cocaine. Five consignments of coffee bean bags containing the drug had arrived on the same day.

In total, more than 500 kilograms of cocaine were seized. The total amount of cocaine seized is more than 50 million Swiss francs, or about 50 million euros.

A consignment of cocaine-containing coffee beans arrived from Brazil and was apparently intended for sale on the European market.

Nespresson is owned by Nestle, the world’s largest food and beverage giant. According to Reuters, Nespresso has reported that the cocaine found at the plant was not in contact with the plant’s products at any stage.