Running A 46-year-old woman wearing a prosthesis ran a marathon for 104 consecutive days

Jacky Hunt-Broersma started the running hobby as a result of a whim. She says the run has helped her accept herself in a new way.

Stateside resident Jacky Hunt-Broersma completed a huge endurance sports contract last weekend, for which he is seeking an entry in the Guinness Book of Records.

Saturday was the 104th consecutive day that Hunt-Broersma, 46, ran a marathon, or 42.195 miles. The matter was reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others BBC.

“Part of me is really pleased that it’s over. The other side thinks I have to go for a run, ”Hunt-Broersma told the BBC.

Earlier this year, Hunt-Broersma set himself the goal of breaking the record for marathons run by women on consecutive days.

It was 95 marathons and an American Alyssa Amos Clarkin on behalf of. For him, it had been part of surviving a coronary pandemic.

Hunt-Broersma began running marathons in January with a record in mind. Among other things, he ran the famous Boston Marathon, but there were not enough official marathons every day.

So have ran in a controlled manner between his homeland trails in Arizona and even at home on a treadmill. It took him an average of five hours for a daily marathon.

In April, the British Kate Jayden improved Clark’s record to 101, so Hunt-Broersman’s goal changed along the way.

When the record was broken, Hunt-Broersma felt grateful, according to the BBC, for the run has given him the confidence he feared he would lose forever.

Hunt-Broersma was born and raised in South Africa and has also lived in Holland and England.

He was 26 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Two weeks after the diagnosis, his left leg was amputated.

“It was one roller coaster. It all happened so fast, ”Hunt-Broersma told the BBC.

In the years that followed, Hunt-Broersman found it difficult to accept his life change. In 2016, he tried running as a result of a whim. She had previously encouraged her husband in running events but had never thought about trying the running herself because she thought it was a “crazy thing”.

After acquiring a special prosthesis for long-distance running, he registered for a ten-kilometer run but switched to a half marathon in the last race.

After that, it was going.

“I’m an all or nothing person, so I threw myself at this. I love breaking boundaries, ”said Hunt-Broersma, who has two children.

Now Hunt-Broersma hopes to have started a running hobby earlier.

“Running has meant a lot to me mentally and shown how strong my body can be. Running has helped me accept myself in a new way and taught me that I can do tough things. ”

BBC’s According to Hunt-Broersman, it may take three months for the record to be officially recognized.

The corresponding Guinness record for men is 59 and Italian Enzo Caporason on behalf of, but according to the BBC, a Spanish ultra-runner Ricardo Abadin has reportedly run up to 607 consecutive marathons ten years ago.