The ski racer Jonas Stockinger had crossed halfway through the gates when a drone suddenly fell from the sky: film equipment from Swiss television, which was now lying in the snow at Chuenisbärgli. The ski world was tilted for a few seconds, partly because the drone, half buried in the piste, continued to film at an angle for a few seconds. However, the target of this World Cup giant slalom was lost to the camera on this Sunday morning, the 25-year-old Lower Bavarian from SC Herzogsreut. How does it feel when a drone almost crashes into your head while skiing? I asked the uninjured Jonas Stockinger the day after.