Austin in intensive care, has transferred duties to his deputy Kathleen Hicks

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was admitted to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Virginia “with a bladder problem”. She has transferred duties to her deputy Kathleen Hicks. The Pentagon announced this, adding that it is not yet clear how long she will remain in hospital. Doctors diagnosed the defense minister with prostate cancer last December and he underwent surgery. On January 1, Austin was hospitalized again due to complications.

