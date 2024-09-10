In football China The lid has been blown off the lid. The Federation of that country took drastic measures against 43 people, banning them for life from all activities related to this sport for corruption and match-fixing.

The decision was made after an investigation lasting more than two years, which resulted in the finding that 128 people were involved in this corruption.

“Among these people are former Chinese internationals Jin Jingdao, Guo Tianyu and Gu Chao and South Korean footballer Son Jun-ho. The Chinese FA accused Son of taking bribes and participating in match-fixing when he played for the Shandong Taishan. The South Korean footballer returned to his country in March 2024, after having been detained in China since May of last year,” reported the Argentine newspaper El.

And he added: “That same month it was also learned that the former coach and former Chinese midfielder Lie Tie pleaded guilty to accepting more than $10 million in bribes. In March, the government also convicted the organization’s former president, Chen Xuyuan, to life imprisonment for receiving what he called “particularly large” bribes.

“The Ministry of Public Security informed the General Administration of Sport of China and the CFA about the first batch of 61 people involved,” he said. Zhang Xiaopeng, senior official of the Ministry.

Likewise, CFA President Song Kai confirmed that 43 of those penalized will not be able to participate in any football-related activity.

“We urge the entire football industry to strictly comply with this ban,” Song warned.