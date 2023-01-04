Dhe T-Roc from Volkswagen is a typical SUV: practical, small and handy. The registration statistics show that the compact models are popular with the masses. There, the T-Roc replaced the slightly larger Tiguan in 2021 with more than 57,000 units as the most popular model and, as of November, stayed ahead of it in 2022. The long Touareg barely achieves more than a tenth of the sales of the T-Roc.

That’s no coincidence, as the T-Roc has a number of tangible advantages. At 4.38 meters long, it is large enough for most purposes. Even tall people sit well in the front and still usable in the back, with the rear seat bench folded down, the loading area is flat. And although it is hardly higher than a normal car, there is nothing wrong with the all-round view.

Technically, not much has changed

With the 2022 model year, the successful model has been revised, the front and rear have been prettied up, and the dimensions have not changed. There was something new especially in the interior, the previously cheap-looking materials are a thing of the past, at least in the front. The air conditioning is now operated with the finger; this works well because there is a dedicated field for it on the center console. But we would prefer turntables.



:



Image: Volkswagen



The direction of the air flow from the air vents cannot be directed correctly with the opening slide. It is not necessary to study the operating instructions, just sit in and drive off, everything is where it belongs. Only the cup holder in the center console is too flat, cans wobble alarmingly. The seats are impeccable, but on long journeys the driver’s right knee presses uncomfortably against the wide center tunnel.



:



Image: Volkswagen



Because it should be a car with off-road capability, there is an off-road program with hill descent assistant and a second one to configure. In addition, a pretty display can be called up in the large center display. You can see three round instruments: a compass, so you don’t get lost in the desert, an altimeter and the water temperature, but there is no display of the inclination angle. That doesn’t hurt, the T-Roc is sold by VW as a crossover with high traction on any terrain, it doesn’t want to be a serious off-road vehicle.







Confidently on the road, even with a caravan

Not much has changed technically, we drove the T-Roc with the 2.0-liter petrol engine, 190 hp (140 kW) and all-wheel drive. He has no trouble with the relatively light car, the car feels livelier than on paper. Up to around 180 km/h, it proceeds quickly with a pleasantly robust sound, until the top speed is reached at 218 km/h. The adaptive chassis, which is available at extra cost, is recommended, it reacts good-naturedly with a sporty driving style and comfortably handles bumps in the road. The dual-clutch transmission with seven stages works unobtrusively except for a slightly delayed response. The T-Roc is also available with a 300 hp engine, without turning it into a sports car. The now driven 190 version costs around 10,000 euros less with a basic price of just under 41,000 euros, with extras in the test car it became 54,000.

One of them was a detachable trailer hitch. Which is why we also stretched him in front of a caravan. The T-Roc mastered its weight of around 1300 kilos with ease. This naturally drives consumption, on long journeys with the permitted 100 km/h the VW with a trailer consumed 11.0 liters per 100 kilometers. Without it, it’s about eight at the recommended speed on the highway, less than seven are only possible with extreme caution. That’s within limits, it’s not particularly economical.