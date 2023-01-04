“The first place in the trends is occupied by rough boots with laces on a wide platform. Despite their not entirely feminine appearance, they can be safely added to the image in contrast with light dresses and skirts of different lengths. In such shoes, you can not be afraid of cold, mud and slush,” she said.

Knee-high boots and over the knee boots will be in trend for more than one season, the expert noted. Printed shoes are just as relevant. Drawings and ornaments, a predatory print, a print imitating snake skin, a cage – all this will help to emphasize the style. Ignatova also recommends warm uggs and dutiks for purchase.

Of the options for a warm winter, she advised low-speed Cossacks in light shades, Chelsea boots with massive soles and elastic inserts on the sides, and sports shoes.

Previously, Ekaterina Titarenko, a stylist, an expert in children’s fashion at the Shopping Live online store, gave recommendations on choosing shoes for schoolchildren. She stated that it is best to give preference to shoes with tractor soles.