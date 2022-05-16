The US company Zutobi deals with driving training and road education, and annually draws up a sort of ranking of the most dangerous countries in relation to road safety. Accident data are crossed with other statistics, such as unfortunately the presence of victims, the use of seat belts, alcohol abuse, speed limits. The parameters derived from these items are five in all, and therefore other important elements are excluded such as the state of the roads and their maintenance, and infringements committed by motorists (for example speeding) that do not lead to fatal accidents.

In any case, the ranking is still interesting considering that the nations included in the study are 53. The most dangerous countries, in order, are South Africa (22.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, 31% of seat belt use, 57.5% deaths from alcohol), Thailand (worst accident fatality rate), United States. Argentina, India, Croatia, Bosnia, Malaysia, Bolivia and Peru follow. Italy is in thirteenth place looking from below, and therefore is part of the half of the “most dangerous” ranking. The Italian statistics speak of a death rate of 5.3; 61.9% of motorists able to wear seat belts; 22.5% of deaths per hundred attributable to alcohol.

With the final score of 8.2 points out of 10, Norway ranked (confirming the 2021 result) as the safest nation. In Scandinavia there are 2.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the speed limit is 110 per hour (lower than in other countries), 95.2% of motorists use seat belts, and only 13% of deaths are attributable alcohol. Furthermore, in Norway, the rules on alcohol consumption are more restrictive, with a very low limit to be respected.

Then there are in the top ten of the safest countries to drive Iceland (score 8.05), Estonia (7.9), Japan (7.88), Moldova (7.73), Hungary (7.68), Israel (7.59), Sweden (7.52), Czech Republic (7.32) and Switzerland (7.2 out of 10). In several of these countries, alcohol tolerance is zero, or very low, and the use of seat belts is widespread.