After a weekend where thermometers exceeded 30º C, the weather will not let up and according to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), thermometers are expected to exceed 40 in several locations. Murcia began the week being the hottest province in Spain, temperatures that will remain throughout the week to rise over the weekend.

The predictions of the Aemet, in the Vega del Segura area, indicate maximum temperatures of 33 degrees during the beginning of the week, dropping to 31 and 32 degrees on Thursday and Friday. During the weekend, temperatures will rise to 35 degrees on Saturday and 41 degrees on Sunday in municipalities such as Alcantarilla and Murcia, reaching 42º C in Molina de Segura and Archena. The minimums are expected to remain between 16 and 18 degrees throughout the week.

In the area of ​​Valle del Guadalentín and Lorca, the temperature will rise throughout the week. In municipalities such as Lorca, on Wednesday and Thursday the temperature will be 33 degrees, while it is expected to go to 36 degrees on Saturday and 39 on Sunday, similar to the predictions expected in Alhama de Murcia, where on Sunday they will reach 40º C in the thermometers. The minimum will go from 15 degrees on Monday to 17 from Tuesday to Thursday to leave a weekend with nights between 18 and 20 degrees. In Águilas the maximum will be lower, with 26 and 27 degrees from Monday to Wednesday, with thermometers of 30 degrees on Thursday and Friday, to mark 31 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperatures in the municipality are expected to be between 17 and 18 degrees at the beginning of the week, to leave thermometers between 20 and 21 degrees during the nights from Thursday to Sunday.

In municipalities in the area of ​​the Altiplano de Murcia, such as Yecla, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees until the weekend, where the thermometers will reach 37 degrees on Saturday and 39 on Sunday. In other municipalities such as Jumilla, the maximum temperature will begin to rise on Friday, reaching 35º C. The minimum will be around degrees, rising on Sunday to 18 in Jumilla and 19 in Yecla.

The area of ​​the Cartagena field will maintain the maximum between 26 and 27 degrees from Monday to Saturday, rising to 31º C on Sunday. The minimum will remain above 17 degrees from Monday to Wednesday, rising to 19º C and 20º C. from Thursday to Sunday. In the Mazarrón area, the maximum will rise on Wednesday to 31 degrees, to leave a weekend with 33º C on Saturday and 35 on Sunday. According to the predictions of the Aemet, the minimum will be the same as in Cartagena.

In the Northwest of Murcia, the maximum temperatures are expected to be between 31º C and 32º C from Tuesday to Friday, suffering a rise over the weekend to 35 degrees on Saturday and 38º C on Sunday. The minimums will also rise, since they will be between 14 and 15º C during the week to reach 16 and 17 on the weekend.