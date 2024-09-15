There is a Spoiler alert for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomas it seems someone has already gotten hold of a copy of the game and several gameplay videos are popping up online.

If you don’t want to run into unwanted previews It is therefore advisable to be very careful, especially on YouTube and Twitter, possibly silencing the words contained in the title of the Nintendo game between now and its launch.

There are still several days to go until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, set for next September 26th exclusively on Nintendo Switch, and such incidents could cause harm for those who want to enjoy the experience and its surprises.