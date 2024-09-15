There is a Spoiler alert for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdomas it seems someone has already gotten hold of a copy of the game and several gameplay videos are popping up online.
If you don’t want to run into unwanted previews It is therefore advisable to be very careful, especially on YouTube and Twitter, possibly silencing the words contained in the title of the Nintendo game between now and its launch.
There are still several days to go until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, set for next September 26th exclusively on Nintendo Switch, and such incidents could cause harm for those who want to enjoy the experience and its surprises.
A very promising adventure
It’s obviously a shame that the game has to deal with such problems, as it is a very promising adventure, with a huge potential: we talked about it in our latest review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Compared to the traditional episodes of The Legend of Zelda, there are several new features: the princess as the protagonistfirst of all, but also the skills he possesses and the way in which they can characterize the gameplay, giving us great freedom of action.
In particular, Zelda’s power to duplicate any object or enemy lends itself to many imaginative uses and once again provides the feeling of dealing with an exciting sandbox full of opportunities.
If you are eagerly awaiting the game’s launch, then be careful on social media to avoid spoilers.
