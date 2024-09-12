Some news has just been announced that will make fans of the Dragon Ball series happy: the new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zerocoming next October 11th, announces the presence in the roster of a series of characters particularly loved by the community.

Inside the new official video, posted on the game’s social channels right now, let’s take a closer look some of the most iconic characters from the GT series: let’s see which ones together.

Goku (GT)

Bread (GT)

Goku SSJ (GT)

Goku SSJ2 (GT)

Goku SSJ3 (GT)

Goku SSJ4 (GT)

Baby Vegeta (GT)

Super Baby 1 (GT)

Super Baby 2 (GT)

Uub (GT)

Majuub (GT)

Baby Monkey (GT)

Syn Shenron (GT)

Omega Shenron (GT)

Vegeta SSJ4 (GT)

Gogeta SSJ 4 (GT)

These are all the characters that have been shown in action during the new trailer: each of them will obviously be part of the game roster.

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero not only marks the return of the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series (of which this title is actually the fourth chapter) but also the world of Goku and Co. on the small screen: in fact, the launch of the very first episode of the animated series Dragon Ball Daima is scheduled for October 11th, the last one managed under the guidance of the legendary creator of the series.