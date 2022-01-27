Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This afternoon a driver lost control of the steering wheel and collided with two parked cars and ended up with two tires on a bump on Valle Alto boulevard at the corner of Vallde de la Sierra street in Valle Alto in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

According to versions of the Civil Protection authorities, it was reported that the units involved are a white Mercedes Benz van, driven by a woman, with three minors, for unknown reasons lost control and collided with two vehicles that were parked on the side a gray Kia vehicle, and an old model bobo.

The driver of the Kia was inside the unit resulting head injury. There was no occupant in the bocho. Due to the strong impact, the truck was left with two tires on the small bump.

In the accident theejected from the van Mercedes-Benz are: a woman who did not give her generals and three minors identified as Héctor N, 5 years old, Edwin 7 years old and Jesús 11 years old. As well as the driver of the Kia identified as Efrain, 49 years old.

Personal paramedics aboard an ambulance that was circulating at the time supported medical care, which did not require the transfer of any occupant of both vehicles.

Municipal Civil Protection personnel and Municipal Public Security agents attended the scene who took part in the incident.