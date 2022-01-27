Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Essay | Ordinaryness became a horror of a society that glorified successes – Harri Vallin is a talis, a proud one

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The author is not very successful or special anywhere but refers to it in a glance. The endless pursuit of success and overachievement can even be dangerous, writes Satriunta People’s journalist Harri Vallin.

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Harri Vallin Satakunta Kansa

2:00 | Updated 2:04

Hi. I’m Harri.

I am not a career missile, a pre-retirement business partner or a hard-working athlete. I am not an intellectual cultural figure, an influencer or an intelligent in the academic world.

Related topics

#Essay #Ordinaryness #horror #society #glorified #successes #Harri #Vallin #talis #proud

See also  Security The Red Cross was the target of a major cyber attack
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

North Korea fires missiles at sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.