Essay | Ordinaryness became a horror of a society that glorified successes – Harri Vallin is a talis, a proud one

The author is not very successful or special anywhere but refers to it in a glance. The endless pursuit of success and overachievement can even be dangerous, writes Satriunta People’s journalist Harri Vallin.

For subscribers

Harri Vallin Satakunta Kansa

2:00 | Updated 2:04

Hi. I’m Harri. I am not a career missile, a pre-retirement business partner or a hard-working athlete. I am not an intellectual cultural figure, an influencer or an intelligent in the academic world.