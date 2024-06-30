Hurricane Jos

After the fight with Christian Horner in Bahrain, Jos Verstappen he had been away from the Formula 1 paddock for a few weeks. In the foray to Monte Carlo he had kept a low profile, but in Spielberg he is acting as a free hitter, stirring the waters with every statement.

What triggered Jos was what happened regarding the Legends Parade. The former Dutch driver had been officially included – as evidenced by the press release – in the list of participating drivers, invited by the Austrian branch of Red Bull, but he would have learned once at Zeltweg that Christian Horner had done everything to exclude him from the event.

Jos then said he had an exchange with the team principal who maliciously told him to ““pay attention to the brakes” of the RB8 of 2012 and therefore of having given up on getting into the cockpit of the single-seater. Horner shrugged, denying any intervention in the matter.

And what will Max do?

At the beginning of March Max Verstappen had stressed his closeness to his father, after the altercation with Horner: “My father is very frank and he is not a liar, that’s for sure. We are very close. We talk every day. I don’t see myself in F1 without them. (Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen, ed.) by my side”. AND yesterday he also explained that “understand” his father, despite having judged the new spat between the two to be useless.

At the end of the Austrian qualifications, questioned by Sky Deutschland, Jos Verstappen has cast new shadows over Max’s future: “There are a lot of things at stake, I don’t want to say too much”the Dutchman began, then prompted by a very specific question: “So a move for Max to Mercedes is not to be ruled out?”, “Exactly”the clear response of Jos.

Verstappen Sr.’s allusions then also concerned Horner: “There are a lot of things going on regarding him, but I don’t want to say anything else about that either.”. A not-so-veiled reference to the accusations of inappropriate behavior made by the employee towards the team principal? A rather strange veil of silence has fallen on the matter, given that the The outcome of the appeal was expected in mid-May and to date nothing has leaked out about its outcome.