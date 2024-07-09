Although Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot received new additional content just a few days ago, it seems that Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 still have plans for this title, since a new revelation has revealed what the next DLC for this installment will be.

Through social networks, Josou_Kitfamous data miner, revealed that A DLC would already be in development for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotinspired by Dragon Ball: Daimathe next anime in the series, and the last project Akira Toriyama worked on. Although there is no official information at the moment, this does not sound like a far-fetched idea.

Dragon Ball Daima It is the next official anime in the series, where Goku and the rest of the main cast are transformed into infants, similar to what we saw in Dragon Ball GT. Although it is currently unknown in which part of the story this new adventure took place, Everything seems to indicate that the events we will see happen after Dragon Ball Superbut before the Granolah arc.

For its part, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is no stranger to Super content, as two of the DLCs for this title are focused on the events we saw in the most recent anime. Considering this is a leak, At the moment there is no official information from Bandai Namco, and we can only wait for the company to share more details. In related news, a new DLC for this title is now available. Similarly, this is how this installment has fared in sales.

Author’s Note:

Considering that Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2which hit the market in 2016, continues to receive content, it is not a big surprise that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have such a long life, and it seems that CyberConnect2 is not ready to say goodbye to this project yet.

Via: Nintendo Everything