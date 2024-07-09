Unfortunately the details are really scarce. meaning it simply says: “Space Marine 2 has gone Gold! Your eternal service begins on September 9th.”

Focus Entertainment has announced the entry of the third-person action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Goes Gold . So the game from Saber Interactive it’s practically ready and will be released on September 9, 2024 in both physical and digital formats. To everyone’s delight, the announcement post on X also features a portrait of a Space Marine.

A crucial phase

The Gold Phase represents an important milestone in the development of a video gamebecause this is the moment when the final version is ready for duplication and distribution to retailers or digital platforms.

At this stage, the game has passed all the necessary tests and bug fixes, and is considered ready to be sold to the public. The “gold master” copy is then sent to the manufacturers for physical printing, or uploaded to the servers for digital distribution.

The gold phase is a time of great happiness for developers and publishersas it represents the culmination of years of hard work, namely the arrival in the hands of players. As you well know, however, the gold phase does not necessarily mark the end of the work, because developers often release patches and updates post-launch to fix bugs, add new content or improve performance.