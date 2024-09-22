Chivas He played well again, but once again he could not get the expected result, as he fell against Blue Cross by the minimum of the Uruguayan Ignacio Riveroin it Sports City Stadiumon Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Guadalajara had dangerous actions in front of the sky blue goal thanks to Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Marin and Alan Mozobut once again luck was not on their side and they ended up suffering a defeat that leaves them in fifth place in the table with 14 points, waiting for the rest of Matchday 9 to end.
Now it’s time to know the schedule for the following games of the Flock:
Chivas vs Striped
Saturday, September 28
21:05 hours
Akron Stadium
Matchday 10, Liga MX
Guadalajara returns home to welcome one of the so-called title candidates due to the large investment made in bringing in the Argentine Lucas Ocamposthe Spanish Oliver Torres and the Colombian Johan Rojaswithout forgetting that it has other notables like Gerardo Arteaga, Hector Moreno, Jesus ‘Tecatito Corona’ and Jordi Cortizothe latter being the wish of the red and whites for many, many years. Their last encounter was at El Gigante de Acero and the Flock took the victory 0-2 with a goal from Ricardo Marin and an own goal by Dark.
Chivas vs Atlas
Saturday, October 5th
19:05 hours
Akron Stadium
Matchday 11, Liga MX
He Classic Tapatio will live in La Fortaleza, a property in which Chivas He has not conceded a single goal after six games, speaking of his great defensive work and the great present of the goalkeeper. Raul Rangel. The Rojinegros are in the fight to get into the top six or the Play-In. Thanks to this, an open duel is expected as always, with two philosophies that love to go on the attack and be protagonists. The last classic was won by the Rebaño in the Jalisco Stadium by the minimum of Roberto Alvarado.
Pachuca vs Chivas
Saturday, October 19
17:00 hours
Hidalgo Stadium
Matchday 12, Liga MX
These matches also tend to present great clashes due to the style of play of the two institutions, which always want to be the protagonists. Although it seems that the magic is running out for the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almadathe Tuzos cannot be underestimated, because they have several talented youngsters sheltered by renowned internationals. Huracán will open its doors for this clash, when just in the C2024, Guadalajara won in said venue with the Argentine’s solitary own goal Gustavo Cabral.
Chivas vs Necaxa
Tuesday, October 22
19:05 hours
Akron Stadium
Matchday 13, Liga MX
The red and white team plays host to the Rayos, who continue to show good football thanks to Eduardo Fentanes and with the Argentines Augustin Palavecino and Jose Paradela as its pillars. Without so many reflectors, those from Aguascalientes navigate in positions of Playoffs directly and therefore, they could also enter the Play-In. Just in the C2024, the Aguascalientes took the three points by hitting 1-0 with the help of the Colombian Diber Changing.
Puebla vs Chivas
Friday, October 25
21:00 hours
Cuauhtémoc Stadium
Matchday 14, Liga MX
El Rebaño faces the coach who gave him a title on the bench in the distant 2006, Jose Manuel de la Torreapart from that, he was a youth player of the institution, which will give it a special flavor. La Franja, which at the beginning was not moving forward, has begun to look strong thanks to the incorporations of the Colombian Luis Quiñones and the Uruguayan Emiliano Gomezwhich has them fighting despite having one of the most modest squads in all of Mexican football. Also, the goalkeeper Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jimenez will try to prevent his former teammates from scoring. The last duel between the red-and-whites and the camoteros ended 3-2 in favor of the tapatíos with goals from Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, Erick Gutierrez and The Alvarado Louse.
