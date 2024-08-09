Bandai Namco revealed a new video game based on the manga and anime of Dragon Ballof which he published a preview. As can be seen, its gameplay is based on 4 vs. 4 teams and is similar to that of a MOBA.

That is, a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena Video Game, such as League of Legends from Riot Games or Pokémon Unite from The Pokémon Company. This new offering will be available on mobile devices and PC.

The tentative name of this title is Dragon Ball Project: Multi and it will be Free-to-Play or F2P. That is, although it will not cost anything to download it.

The video accompanying this article mentions that there will be a beta test that will take place from 2:00 a.m. EDT on August 20, 2024 to 1:59 a.m. EDT on September 3, 2024. But it will only apply to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The beta of Dragon Ball Project: Multi The game will only be available on iOS and Android in Germany and South Korea. Bandai Namco has announced that the game will be released on the Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store and Steam ‘soon’.

Characters such as Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Android 18, Majin Buu and Zamasu appear in the trailer. Something else that can be seen is that they are able to transform during the course of the fights.

Another detail revealed about Dragon Ball Project: Multi is that each of the characters included has an assigned role. This is why some will be focused on only causing damage, while others will be ‘tanks’, capable of withstanding damage.

There are also other technique-focused fighters who serve as support and otherwise affect opponents. It’s safe to imagine Bandai Namco will share more details about the game before it’s released.

Another game on the way in the series is Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroand apparently there will be more representatives of this manga and anime in Fortnite.

