“Trag it intolerable”, “trap”, “toll”, “servility”, “unfair.” Thus qualify the popular barons and the Canarian president, Fernando Clavijo (Canarian coalition), the measure that raises The Government to condemn the autonomous communities The debt contracted with the Autonomic Liquidity Fund (Fla) … .

In the Community of Madrid they handle accounts and ensure that each Madrid will have to pay almost 500 euros more debt after the alleged remove. The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said Wednesday that the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez “seeks a cast to pay her elections in Catalonia.”

«We want a reform of the financing system and a transitory fund» Juanma Moreno Pdte Andalusia

«It is nothing more than a postponement. No one forgives anyone’s debt » Jorge Azcón Pdte Aragon

A similar account has made the Galician president, Alfonso Rueda. According to the calculations of the Xunta, the mutualization of the debt will mean that each Galician will stop assuming 1,477 euros per capita when this liability to the state is awarded but, in return, in return, will face 1,696 euros for the rest of the communitiesmore indebted.

“It is not reasonable that more debt is condated to a community with more wealth” Fernando Clavijo Pdte Canary Islands

“The debt does not evaporate, but is redistributed among all Spaniards” MJ Sáenz de Buruagapdta Pdta Cantabria

The word that is most repeated is «servility». In that line, President Extremadura, María Guardiola, said that Extremadura will say “no” to the condonation of her debt, since “an exclusive request from separatism responds and is unfair with the rest of the state.”

“It is a trilero pact made with the separatists, unfair and unfair” Alfonso F. Mañueco Pdte Castilla y León

He was signed by Castellanoleon President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, who called “immoral” the agreement reached between the Government and ERC, since each citizen of Catalonia benefits in one thousand euros more than one of Castilla y León. «It is a trilero pact made with the separatists».

«Sánchez looks for a cast to pay his elections in Catalonia» Isabel Díaz Ayuso Pdta Com Madrid

The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, also stressed the manifest inequalities that will cause the measure, “each Aragonese will in the long run will have to pay 257 euros of more, it is nothing more than a postponement of the debt.” «No one forgives anyone’s debt»He said.

“It is neither a removal, neither a restructuring nor does it attend to infinance” Carlos Mazón Pdte Com Valencian

Similarly, the Balearic government of Marga Prohens will vote against the remove of 1,741 million euros proposed by the Ministry of Finance. Montero proposes to forgive the islands 1,413.4 euros per inhabitant, while in Catalonia it would be 2,133.5 euros, according to the calculation of the regional executive, which seems to him «unacceptable»That Sánchez leaves the archipelago below the average.

“It is a request for separatism and is unfair with the rest of the State” María Guardiola Pdta Estremadura

“Trap” and “condemnation”, as described by the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, because “it is neither a remove, nor a restructuring” nor “attends to historical infinance.” This is what the Executive of the Region of Murcia adds it: «Condone the debt does not solve the real problem that is infinance».

“If that is the only thing the ministry has to offer, we are not worth it” Alfonso Rueda Pdte Galicia

For his part, President Rioja, Gonzalo Capellán said the day before yesterday that «La Rioja is the community that would have less debt for a debt would have, about 1,369 euros per Riojan, while, for example, for a Catalan they would be 2,284 euros. We reject that they are established first, second and third communities».

“We reject that there are first, second and third communities” Gonzalo Capellán Pdte Rioja

Also the Cantabrian president, María José Sáenz, declared that «the debt It does not evaporate», But” it is redistributed among all the Spaniards, that we will have to pay ours and the Catalan neckline. “

“Condoning the debt does not solve the problem of infinance” F. López Miras Pdte Murcia

On the other hand, the Junta de Andalucía, like the rest of the communities governed by the PP, rejects the partial remove of the debt. Although the most benefited in absolute figures, it understands that this is a “trap offer” that pursues “bleach concessions to independentists».

“All Spaniards will assume the debt of those who have made it worse” Marga Prohens Pdta Balearics

For his part, the Canarian President, Fernando Clavijo, denounced that: “It is not reasonable that more debt is condated to an autonomous community that has more wealth against another that was responsible.” «Canary Islands today is the least indebted region of the entire state».