Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser reveal the wedding date in a special interview with Verissimo, with surprising details about the ceremony.

During the last episode of very truewhich took place on March 9th, Cecilia Rodriguez And Ignazio Moser they revealed their wedding plans. After seven years of relationship, born from the unforgettable meeting in the Big Brother VIP reality show, the couple decided to consecrate their love in marriage.

The date chosen for the fateful event is June 30, 2024, a day that promises to be full of meaning and emotions. This date will become an indelible symbol in the romantic story of Cecilia and Ignazio, witness to years of growth, complicity and unconditional love. With more than 200 guests, the wedding promises to be a sumptuous event, which will span three days of celebrations. It will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the union of these two lovers.

But the most surprising news was the announcement that Belen Rodriguez, Cecilia's famous sister, will play the role of bridesmaid to the bride. A gesture full of gratitude for the precious and unconditional support that Belen has always offered to Cecilia in the most important moments of her life. Instead, Santiago, Belen's son, will carry the rings. A moment that promises to be full of sweetness and tenderness, symbol of the union of two families united by an indissoluble bond.

Then, Ignazio, with his irresistible playful spirit, joked that most of the guests are his friends, ironically suggesting that Cecilia will have to make many introductions. But the most unexpected surprise was the desire to also involve their beloved dogs in the ceremony. Ignazio, with his usual contagious humour, jokingly proposed that their four-legged friends also participate, adding a touch of lightness and spontaneity to the big day.

In short, Cecilia and Ignazio's wedding promises to be a unique and unforgettable event, full of emotions, destined to remain imprinted in the hearts of all those who will have the privilege of participating.