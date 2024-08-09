LThe Olympic Games are the most important sporting competition in the world. Competing athletes prepare for four years to be able to position themselves among the top 3 in their discipline and this leaves several moving stories.

It is not strange to know that athletes, apart from physical sacrifices, must also make a great effort in economic matters to be able to train at the highest level. In Colombia, several have spoken about the support they receive and the quality of the national stages. However, this time the protagonist was a Ecuadorian medalist who, after winning the medal, spoke with her mother and captured the attention of the whole world for her moving promise.

“Hey, my dear mom, we did it!”

Lucía López was competing for the gold medal in freestyle wrestling, the eighth for her country in these Olympic Games. However, she lost her match against the world number one, the Japanese Akari Fujinami, and won the silver medal.

PARIS, 08/08/2024.- Ecuadorian wrestler Lucía Yamileth Yépez poses with the silver medal in the 53kg freestyle wrestling event, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this Thursday, at the Champ de Mars Arena in the French capital. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

As she climbed onto the winners’ podium, López burst into tears of happiness for being crowned one of the best in her sport. Through her tears she gave an account of all her effort but, apparently, He also remembered his mother, whom he called moments after stepping down from his seat of honor.

In images posted on social media, the athlete and her mother can be heard in a video call during which she made an emotional promise to her. “Mom, I’m already an Olympic medalist, you don’t have to work, mommy of my life, I can buy you the house I promised you.”

Although she did not win gold, the Ecuadorian won the admiration of all fans for being able to fulfill her promise to her mother.