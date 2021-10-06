In view of the release of the next film of the franchise, which will be a great protagonist of New York Comic Con, Funimation has decided to promote Dragon Ball Super setting up a float that will participate in Macy’s Parade, the largest US parade traditionally held on Thanksgiving day.

The greatest hero of the Japanese shonen, is preparing to celebrate the holiday most felt by every American. The November 25, the date on which Thanksgiving falls this year, as usual the Macy’s Parade was organized, a large parade in which floats parade. The main attraction of this festival will be a giant balloon of Goku Super Saiyan Blue.

First unveiled in 2018 to promote Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Goku’s huge balloon will also return this year to put the spotlight on the next feature film of the franchise, which in the meantime is the protagonist of a panel at the NYCC.

This gigantic attraction is very different from the others present at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to his presentation, which you see in the tweet at the bottom of the article, it is as tall as 5 buildings, as long as 12 bicycles lined up and as wide as 7 taxis.

Unfortunately, there are apparently no plans for the making other balloons dedicated to characters from the world of Dragon Ball. Goku, therefore, this time will have to remain separated from the Prince of the Saiyans and the other Z Warriors.

We leave you to the award ceremony of the voice actress of Goku, who intends to work up to over a hundred years.