After the global crash that left Facebook services down on Monday (04), Procon-SP notified the company asking for explanations. The failure, which lasted for more than six hours, interrupted the use of social networks Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The company has seven days to provide clarifications. If there is no justification, Procon-SP can punish companies with fines exceeding R$ 10 million. According to the entity’s note, justification for cases of fortuitous, external and uncontrollable events will be accepted.

Pane exposes Brazilians' dependence on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

In addition to the reason for the crash, Facebook must inform what measures it has taken to re-establish the services and minimize the impacts of the interruption to the public, how many users were reached in each of the applications in the State of São Paulo and detail the start and end time of the problem .

“Many users suffered losses due to the breakdown and consequent poor service delivery. Consumers who felt harmed should await the company’s response and analysis by Procon-SP, which will define Facebook’s possible responsibility”, explains the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, in a note.

