If we have piqued your interest, you can find the video in the player below. We also had the opportunity to record the game with the language settings in Italian, which is also useful for getting an idea of ​​the control scheme (for PS5) that we show in the first seconds of the video.

As you surely know, Gamescom 2024 is taking place these days, where we had the chance to try out the highly anticipated Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and for the occasion we can show you well 25 minutes of new gameplay all in 4K and 60 fps.

Blinding blows and energy waves

We took the opportunity to stage some explosive clashes, such as the classic Gohan vs Majin Bu, Goku vs Vegeta and Gogeta vs Broly. In the second part of the video we also show you some sequences of the fight between Goku and Piccolo against Raditz from the Story mode, complete with shots from the new first-person mode.

The last few minutes are instead dedicated to the mode “Custom Battle”where players can take on special story scenarios that can be customized to their liking, such as changing the fighters involved, poses and animations during cutscenes, special conditions and various modifiers.

Before we leave you, we remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available from October 11th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Yesterday, during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom, we saw an explosive new trailer.