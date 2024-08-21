J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival of Sayonara Daisya collection of short stories created by Jun MayuzukiThe single volume will be available for purchase in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next August 28th at the price of €8.90.

J-POP Manga presents Sayonara Daisy by Jun Mayuzuki A collection of short stories from the amazing author of Kowloon Generic Romance The author who has uniquely represented the intensity of emotions and feminine beauty, returns to the shelves with an unmissable collection of short stories! The volume will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores to start from 28th August. Knowing how to use magic doesn't necessarily open the doors to happiness. In this first anthology, Jun Mayuzuki collects ten years of short stories in which he has told the strength, beauty and madness of women. Daisy the little witch and the others will make you want to laugh, fight and cry, leaving a mark that will not easily disappear. The volume collects a selection of stories written by Jun Mayuzuki in the time span that goes from 2007 to 2017, including his debut work Sayonara Daisy which gives the title to the collection. Between complicated love stories and new infatuations, but also little witches and novice influencers, the author winner of the Shogakukan Manga Award masterfully narrates the complexity of relationships through the feelings of unforgettable protagonists.

by Jun Mayuzuki

Single Volume

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 282, B/W + Col.

Price – €8.90

Source: J-POP Manga